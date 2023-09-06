American Securities-backed Conair snaps up Cuisinart outdoor products maker The Fulham Group

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Conair is a provider of branded personal care and small kitchen appliances, cookware, hairbrushes and accessories, cosmetic bags, and travel accessories.

Conair, which is backed by American Securities, has acquired The Fulham Group, a Newton, Massachusetts-based maker of Cusinart outdoor products. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Fulham Group will be renamed Cuisinart Outdoors. The company was founded in 2007 by Kris Kahn.

“Our familiarity with Cuisinart translates to a seamless integration as we already have a strong understanding of the Cuisinart consumer as well as their design principles,” said Kahn in a statement. “I’m enthusiastic about the opportunity to collaborate as one team to bring thoughtful and innovative products to market.”

Founded in 1959, Conair started as a small hair appliance company. Today, Conair sells its products in more than 120 countries across six continents.

Based in New York City, American Securities was founded in 1994.