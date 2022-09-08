American Securities buys adhesives maker Meridian

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisors to American Securities while Citi and Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisors to Meridian

American Securities has acquired Meridian Adhesives Group, a Houston-based producer of advanced adhesives. The seller was Arsenal Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Meridian operates 25 facilities and serves over 5,000 customers in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company employs approximately 560 people globally.

“The time that we have spent evaluating and investing in companies in the adhesives space gives us immense appreciation for Meridian’s leadership positions in attractive and growing end markets and applications,” said Scott Wolff, a managing director of American Securities, in a statement. “We are excited to support the Company’s organic growth and M&A strategies, innovation, and continued operational excellence so that Meridian can continue to solve problems for its customers.”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisors to American Securities and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel. Citi and Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisors to Meridian and Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal counsel with respect to the transaction.

Based in New York with an office in Shanghai, American Securities invests in North American companies with annual revenues generally ranging from $200 million to $2 billion. American Securities and its affiliates have more than $26 billion under management.

Arsenal Capital Partners invests in industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 250 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 30 realizations.