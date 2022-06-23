Ampersand backs Sterling Medical Devices

Sterling is a provider of design, development and regulatory services to the medical device industry.

Dan Sterling is president and CEO of Sterling

Sterling is based in Moonachie, New Jersey

Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management

Ampersand Capital Partners has made an investment in Sterling Medical Devices, a provider of design, development and regulatory services to the medical device industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Dan Sterling, president and CEO of Sterling, said in a statement: “My team and I are humbled to join the Ampersand family. The Ampersand team’s extensive experience and network in the medical device industry positions Sterling to continue its strong growth trajectory and build on the world-class services we provide to our customers.”

Located in Moonachie, New Jersey, Sterling Medical Devices has helped healthcare companies bring their medical device software and hardware, electromechanical equipment, and mobile medical device apps to market.

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management. The firm has offices in Boston and Amsterdam.