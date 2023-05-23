Amulet-backed US Fertility and MSCP-backed Ovation Fertility complete merger

USF is a Maryland-based partnership of physician-owned fertility practices and Ovation Fertility is a network of fertility laboratories.

Together, US Fertility and Ovation provide advanced fertility care through 90+ locations and 28 laboratories

Amulet Capital Partners invests in the healthcare sector

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, which is part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is was established in 1986

US Fertility, which is backed by Amulet Capital Partners, and Ovation Fertility, which is backed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, have closed their previously announced merger. No financial terms were disclosed.

USF is a Maryland-based fertility focused physician practice management platform and Ovation Fertility is a network of fertility laboratories.

Together, US Fertility and Ovation provide advanced fertility care through 90+ locations and 28 laboratories.

US Fertility will continue to operate as a management service organization and offer practice management solutions to fertility practices across the U.S. Ovation Fertility will continue to operate as a laboratory management service organization and offer laboratory management solutions to fertility practices across the U.S.

“We are very pleased to be able to combine forces with US Fertility,” said Conor Beardsley, Ovation’s president in a statement. “The commonalities in the missions of our two companies cannot be overstated. Both companies share a strong commitment to creating the best possible outcomes for patients through state-of-the-art fertility care. I am confident that this will be an incredibly positive union.”

Amulet Capital Partners invests in the healthcare sector.

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, which is part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is was established in 1986. MSCP targets companies in the business services, consumer, healthcare, education and industrials markets.