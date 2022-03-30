Amulet recaps Lighthouse Behavioral Health Solutions

Amulet Capital Partners has recapitalized Columbus, Ohio-based Lighthouse Behavioral Health Solutions, a network of outpatient substance abuse and mental health treatment facilities. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

Greenwich, CT – March 30, 2022 — Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector, announced today that it has recapitalized Lighthouse Behavioral Health Solutions (“Lighthouse”), a leading network of outpatient substance abuse and mental health treatment facilities headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2018, Lighthouse helps improve the lives of patients suffering from substance use disorder by delivering a suite of outpatient-oriented services and supportive resources such as recovery housing aimed at addressing the Social Determinants of Health. Through its comprehensive approach to addiction treatment, Lighthouse provides a continuum of care that begins with asking for help and continues through to ongoing peer support. In addition to state-of-the-art treatment facilities and peer support centers located across Ohio, Lighthouse works with a network of community partners to promote access to care with evidence based clinical treatment.

Matthew Romeo, Lighthouse Chairman and CEO said, “We are excited to enter this strategic partnership with Amulet to serve an increasing number of clients, helping them achieve the goal of lifelong recovery through substance abuse and mental health treatment. Amulet’s financial support and stellar track record of developing healthcare services businesses will help expedite our growth strategy, as we look forward to providing compassionate, accessible substance abuse and mental health treatment to our patients.”

Gabe Luft, Partner of Amulet commented, “This investment represents a tremendous opportunity for Amulet to utilize our collective healthcare experience in a critical segment of healthcare. Lighthouse serves an important role as our country struggles with a fast growing substance use disorder epidemic which has accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to increased need for mental and behavioral healthcare services.”

Luft added, “We are impressed by Lighthouse’s comprehensive and innovative service offering, well-regarded reputation in Ohio, and strong track record of de novo growth. We are excited to partner with Matt Romeo and his management team to ensure that Lighthouse can provide high-quality, reliable care to what will be a growing number of patients.”

Lighthouse is the fourth platform investment in Amulet Capital Partners Fund II, which closed at the end of August 2021 with $650 million in capital commitments. The firm now has over $1.3 billion in regulatory capital under management.

Northborne Partners, LLC was exclusive financial advisor to Lighthouse, and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP provided legal counsel to Amulet.

About Lighthouse Behavioral Solutions

Founded as a passion project in early 2018, Matt Romeo’s primary objective was to provide access to quality treatment and reduce the stigma surrounding substance use and mental health through a comprehensive innovative approach to outpatient treatment. Lighthouse combines intensive outpatient treatment with recovery housing to create a community of people who are working through their recovery together, in a place full of compassion, energy, joy, and hope.