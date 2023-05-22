Amulet scoops up Alliance Clinical Network

ACN will continue to be led by founder and CEO Anthony Abey, who will retain a significant ownership stake in the business.

Amulet Capital Partners has acquired Dallas-based Alliance Clinical Network, a clinical site platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

ACN will continue to be led by founder and CEO Anthony Abey, who will retain a significant ownership stake in the business. ACN was founded in 2014.

“For prominent sponsors, ACN’s scalable, technology-driven approach has established the platform as a partner of choice with exceptional on-site expertise and a patient-centric focus that consistently drives successful outcomes,” said Nick Amigone, a partner at Amulet in a statement. “We see a tremendous opportunity to grow and expand the platform and the exceptional team Anthony has built to position the business for long-term success. We look forward to working together to continue delivering high-quality results that exceed the expectations of our sponsor and CRO clients, while providing opportunities for a diverse set of patients to participate in clinical research.”

Cantor Fitzgerald served as financial advisor to ACN. Amulet was advised by Harris Williams.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Amulet Capital Partners targets the healthcare sector. Amulet invests in the middle market.