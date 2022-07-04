AnaCap portfolio company MRH Trowe makes three growth acquisitions

MRH Trowe has made 15 add-on acquisitions in the last 18 months as part of its buy-and-build strategy.

The latest set of purchases strengthens MRHT’s regional coverage in Germany

It has bought WRV, a specialist insurance broker in the construction trade sector, and Lech Assekuranz Versicherungsmakler, a medium-sized insurance broker focusing on property management and the real estate sector

MRHT has also increased its equity stake in H+W Financial Solutions group, becoming the majority shareholder of the company

AnaCap Financial Partners’s portfolio company MRH Trowe (MRHT) has made three additional bolt-on acquisitions.

The German owner-managed commercial lines insurance broker has bought WRV, a specialist insurance broker in the construction trade sector based in Scheden. It has also added Lech Assekuranz Versicherungsmakler, a medium-sized insurance broker focusing on property management and the real estate sector based in Augsburg.

MRHT has also increased its equity stake in H+W Financial Solutions Group to become the majority shareholder. H+W is based in Kronach and offers benefit and pension products to private clients via a network of independent distributors.

AnaCap Financial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market companies across the financial, technological and related business services sectors. It has $5.4 billion in assets under management and seven offices globally. It was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London.

“We are delighted with the recent acquisitions that follow what has already been a busy period of M&A activity for the business in the rapidly consolidating German commercial lines insurance brokerage market,” said Tassilo Arnhold, private equity partner at AnaCap. “MRHT has strong momentum as it enters new territories and specialist parts of the insurance market, and we look forward to seeing these new working partnerships develop and announcing further growth activity in the second half of 2022 and beyond.”

MRHT’s buy-and-build strategy has seen the company make 15 add-on acquisitions in 18 months. In line with MRHT’s historical M&A approach owners of the businesses acquired will remain fully involved and responsible for their operational activities.

“Our goal is to continue to bring together the best experts in specialist areas of insurance to design and offer best-in-class holistic service to our clients,” said Ralph Rockel, co-founder and managing partner at MRH Trowe. “This is only possible with the right people in place, and I am therefore very pleased that we have been able to attract companies and talent of this nature to the group.”