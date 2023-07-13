Ancor Capital and Merit Capital invest in graphics agency Displayit

Ancor Capital Partners invests in lower-middle-market companies

Ancor Capital Partners and Merit Capital Partners have made an investment in Irvine, California-based Displayit Inc., a maker of of structured experiential environments. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Displayit has a quality reputation in creating unique and experiential physical environments to communicate brand identity, and we are extremely excited to partner with the team to help them achieve their growth objectives,” said J. Randall Keene, founding partner of Ancor Capital Partners in a statement.

Ancor Capital Partners invests in lower-middle-market companies. Ancor targets investments in healthcare, industrial, consumer staples, and emerging industries.