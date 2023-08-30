Angeles Equity-backed Crenlo Engineered Cabs sells Brazilian division to JOST

Headquartered in Minnesota, Crenlo Engineered Cabs is a maker of engineered operator cabs and rollover protective structures for heavy equipment and off-highway vehicles.

Crenlo Engineered Cabs, a portfolio company of Angeles Equity Partners, has sold its Brazilian division to JOST Werke SE. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Minnesota, Crenlo Engineered Cabs is a maker of engineered operator cabs and rollover protective structures for heavy equipment and off-highway vehicles.

“This transaction supports our strategic focus on the North American off-highway vehicle space and aligns Crenlo do Brasil with a global manufacturer and supplier of safety-related systems for the commercial vehicle industry,” said Frank Spelman, managing director of Angeles Equity Partners, and Adam Lerner, operating partner of Angeles Operations Group in a statement. “We believe a great future lies ahead for Crenlo with its streamlined focus on North American operations.”

Lincoln International LLC and Honigman LLP served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to Crenlo in the transaction.

Angeles Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market.

Crenlo Engineered Cabs was formed by the merger of Crenlo Cab Products and Worthington Industries Engineered Cabs.