Angeles Equity-backed Data Clean snaps up environment cleaning services firm DP Guardian

Data Clean, a portfolio company of Angeles Equity Partners, has acquired Denver-based DP Guardian, a provider of critical environment cleaning services and installer of airflow containment systems for data centers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Data Clean is a provider of specialized facility maintenance services.

The transaction marks Data Clean’s third strategic acquisition since it was acquired by Angeles Equity Partners, LLC.

“The combination with DP Guardian accelerates Data Clean’s strategy to expand its service offering and geographic reach within the critical environment cleaning sector,” said Frank Spelman, managing director at Angeles Equity Partners in a statement. “We are excited about the prospects for Data Clean given the rapid growth occurring in the data center space. As data centers continue to scale, and their complexity increases, the need for a sophisticated, critical contamination control provider with a national presence is clear.”

Huck Bouma PC served as legal advisor to Data Clean, and Alvarez & Marsal LLC served as financial and accounting advisor.

Angeles Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market.