Angeles Equity Partners-backed RōBEX acquires Vantage

Angeles Equity Partners-backed RōBEX, has acquired Vantage, a Livonia, Michigan-based industrial robotics manufacturer and integrator, for undisclosed terms. The deal marks the first strategic acquisition since RōBEX, a robotics and industrial automation provider, was acquired by the Santa Monica-based PE firm earlier this year.

RōBEX, which was founded in 2015 in Perrysburg, Ohio, said that the acquisition strengthens the company’s position as the market leader in diverse automation, inspection, assembly, and systems integration within the automotive, aerospace, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries.

Vantage’s chief executive and founder Tim White will continue leading the company throughout the integration process.

Together, Vantage’s flagship 66,000-square-foot manufacturing campus in Livonia and RōBEX’s 55,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Tipton, Indiana will add significant capacity to the company’s capabilities, officials said.

“Angeles is excited to facilitate this deal,” said the firm’s managing director Sam Heischuber. “The combined power of these two companies presents a significant opportunity to become the leader in the automation systems integration space.”

Heischuber said opportunities for RōBEX are rooted in part with the increased demand for industrial automation and robotics which are driven largely by the global labor shortage.