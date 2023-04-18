Angeles Investments taps Cruz as CEO for new private markets business

Prior to joining Angeles in 2017, Cruz worked as an investor at KKR, General Atlantic, and Victory Park Capital

Cruz began his career at Goldman Sachs in its investment banking division

Based in Santa Monica, California, Angeles was founded in 2001

Angeles Investments has formed its new private markets business, Angeles Private Investment Company and named Derrick Cruz as CEO. His appointment became effective April 12.

“Private markets are a core and growing component of client portfolios. With Derrick at the helm, Angeles strengthened the firm’s leadership team and provided the structure and resources necessary to support our client’s needs,” said Howard Perlow, co-founder of Angeles Investments, in a statement.

Prior to joining Angeles in 2017, Cruz worked as an investor at KKR, General Atlantic, and Victory Park Capital. Cruz began his career at Goldman Sachs in its investment banking division.

Based in Santa Monica, California, Angeles Investments is an investment management firm that serves as the outsourced chief investment office for institutions and nonprofits.

Angeles was founded in 2001.