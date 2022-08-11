Angeles promotes Heischuber and Patel to managing director

Also, the firm has named Max Schechter as principal and head of business development.

Angeles Equity Partners has promoted Sam Heischuber and Sameer Patel to managing director. Also, the firm has named Max Schechter as principal and head of business development.

Heischuber and Patel will continue to focus on the evaluation, due diligence, and execution of new investment opportunities at Angeles, and Schechter will continue to lead the firm in deal origination efforts.

Heischuber joined Angeles in 2016 and focuses primarily on the building products, distribution, and transportation and logistics sectors.

Patel joined Angeles at its inception in 2014 and focuses primarily on the automotive, aerospace, defense and space, industrial technology, and packaging sectors.

Schechter has led Angeles’ deal origination efforts since joining the firm in 2017. He focuses on both new investment opportunities and the acceleration of portfolio company growth through add-on acquisitions.

Timothy Meyer, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners, said in a statement: “The Angeles team has done an exceptional job navigating a very challenging economic environment over the past several years to execute a number of attractive transactions. We are proud to recognize the significant contributions of Sam, Sameer, and Max to our success.”

These promotions follow the recent addition of three professionals to the Angeles team: Matt Hively as operating partner, and Te’Rhon O’Neal and Jamie Brown as vice presidents.

Angeles has recently made an investment in Freymiller, a provider of refrigerated transport and freight brokerage solutions to support cold chain management.

Angeles Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market.