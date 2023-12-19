Announcement: PEI Group agrees further funding from Bridgepoint for next stage of growth

'Our initial investment in 2018 via our small mid-cap fund has been highly successful and we’re delighted that Bridgepoint will be able to continue working with management and provide additional investment for the next stage of growth of PEI,' says Bridgepoint.

Bridgepoint today announced that it will reinvest in PEI Group, the leading international provider of information, insights and events for the global alternative private assets market. Following five years of support from BDC, Bridgepoint’s small mid-cap fund, PEI has grown substantially in the period, tripling revenue and quadrupling EBITDA, to a scale where it can now attract further funding from Bridgepoint’s larger buyout fund, Bridgepoint Europe VII. PEI is the publisher of PE Hub.

The new investment is being committed alongside a meaningful reinvestment from existing investors, management and BDC and will fund both organic and acquisitive growth of the business.

PEI Group chief executive Tim Mcloughlin said: “Bridgepoint’s backing of PEI since 2018 has been a highly supportive and culturally well-matched partnership. Now with renewed sponsorship at such larger scale, we can continue PEI’s excellent growth journey – enhancing and expanding its position as the leading insight partner to private asset investors and responsible investment practitioners, globally.”

Bridgepoint said: “Our initial investment in 2018 via our small mid-cap fund has been highly successful and we’re delighted that Bridgepoint will be able to continue working with management and provide additional investment for the next stage of growth of PEI. It is a premium information services platform in a wider sector we have followed closely for years, with multiple opportunities for further growth and an exciting future ahead.”

Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed. The transaction closes in January 2024.