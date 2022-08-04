Antarctica Capital takes controlling stake in geospatial intelligence firm Descartes Labs

Concurrent with the transaction, Antarctica Operating Patners Richard Davis will serve as CEO and Graeme Shaw will serve as COO of Descartes Labs.

Based in New York, Antarctica Capital invests in the digital infrastructure, new space, data analytics, transportation and logistics, energy transition, real estate, and insurance sectors

Antarctica Capital has acquired a controlling stake in Santa Fe-based Descartes Labs, a geospatial intelligence company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Concurrent with the transaction, Antarctica Operating Patners Richard Davis will serve as CEO and Graeme Shaw will serve as COO of Descartes Labs.

Chandra Patel, managing director of Antarctica Capital, said, “Antarctica Capital has a strong institutional commitment to the geospatial and data analytics sectors and Descartes Labs will be very complementary to our other portfolio companies in these sectors. We are committed to maintaining Descartes’ current business, while also providing the necessary capital and expertise to ensure the company’s growth. We are confident that Antarctica can build upon Descartes legacy of innovation and insights to enable the company to realize its immense potential.”

Established in 2014 by a team of scientists from Los Alamos National Laboratory, Descartes Labs was founded on the belief that planetary knowledge has the power to radically alter how companies, governments, and nonprofits understand their relationship to the world’s physical systems.

Antarctica Capital is an international private equity firm headquartered in New York.