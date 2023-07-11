Antares Capital wraps up sophomore senior loan fund at $6bn

SLF II will focus on providing private debt financing in North America.

Antares Capital has closed its second senior loan fund at $6 billion.

SLF II will focus on providing private debt financing in North America.

The fund’s investors include public and private pensions, insurance companies, asset managers and banks.

“We are thrilled with both the total funds raised and the mix of new and existing investors from across the globe,” said Timothy Lyne, CEO of Antares Capital in a statement. “We are pleased to continue offering investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolios through access to our originated loans, which we believe can offer attractive risk-adjusted returns.”

Chicago-based Antares has more than $61 billion of capital under management and administration as of March 31, 2023. Antares was founded in 1996.