Antin acquires New York and Pennsylvania broadband provider Empire

Antin Infrastructure Partners has acquired Empire, a broadband provider in New York and Pennsylvania. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Wagner family, which has controlled Empire since 1946, retained an ownership stake in the company and Brian Wagner will remain on the company’s board of directors.

On the deal, Francisco Abularach, a senior partner at Antin, said in a statement, “Empire is uniquely positioned to leverage its expansive fiber network to provide broadband services to underserved parts of New York and Pennsylvania. We are thrilled to partner with the Empire management team to support the next chapter of the company’s growth.”

Citizens CIT and Webster Bank acted as lead arrangers on the debt financing. Citizens also acting as financial advisor to Antin. Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Morgan Lewis & Bockius acted as legal advisors to Antin while Harter Secrest & Emery acted as legal advisors to Empire.

Founded in 1896, Empire is based in Prattsburgh, New York.

Antin has over 29 billion euros in assets under management.