Antin acquires smart grid infrastructure firm PearlX

The investment will be used to scale up the team and platform and expand offerings.

PearlX was founded by Michael Huerta and Peter Mendonez in 2019

Antin Infrastructure Partners is focused on infrastructure

Antin has over 30 billion euros in assets under management

Antin Infrastructure Partners has acquired a majority stake in PearlX, an owner and operator of smart grid infrastructure systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

PearlX was founded by Michael Huerta and Peter Mendonez in 2019.

The investment will be deployed to scale up the team and platform, execute on a pipeline of solar and storage systems and continue to expand electrification offerings to underserved multi-family rental communities in California, Texas, and across the US.

On the transaction, Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet and Rakesh Shankar, NextGen partners at Antin, said in a statement, “PearlX fully aligns with NextGen’s mission of identifying and building tomorrow’s sustainable and connected infrastructure landscape. We look forward to working with the exceptional PearlX team to further these important goals.”

Antin Infrastructure Partners is focused on infrastructure. Antin has over 30 billion euros in assets under management.