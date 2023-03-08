Apax-backed Lexitas snaps up Enright Court Reporting

Enright Court Reporting is based in Long Island, New York

Apax Partners invested in Lexitas in 2019

Apax Partners is a global private equity firm headquartered in London

Lexitas, backed by Apax Partners LLC, has acquired Enright Court Reporting, a provider of court reporting services for pre-trial proceedings and legal matters. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

“The addition of Enright Court Reporting will expand the depth and quality of our offerings in the greater New York market, as well as further enhance our operations team in the region,” said Nicole Arango, president, court reporting division at Lexitas.

This acquisition cements Lexitas’ growing presence in the North-eastern market, according to a release.

Apax Partners is a global private equity firm headquartered in London that invests in firms across technology, services, healthcare, and internet/consumer.

Lexitas is a national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. The firm is based in Houston, Texas.