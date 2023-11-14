Apax Digital Funds leads over $100m in vet and pet services software provider Petvisor

As part of the transaction, Apax Digital’s Mia Hegazy and Dave Evans will join the Petvisor board of directors

Petvisor is the parent company of a family of brands that includes PetDesk, Vetstoria, WhiskerCloud, Kontak, and Groomer.io

The Apax Digital Funds invests in high-growth enterprise software, consumer internet, and technology-enabled services companies

Apax Digital Funds has led more than $100 million in Petvisor, a veterinary and pet services client engagement software provider. Other backers included Frontier Growth, PeakSpan Capital, and Petvisor’s management team.

“We believe in Petvisor’s mission to transform pet care through innovative technology,” said Mia Hegazy, a principal of Apax Digital in a statement. “Having deeply explored the vet software ecosystem, we were impressed by Petvisor’s commitment to improving the veterinarian-client relationship through integrated, best-of-breed solutions, and our market research confirmed that Petvisor’s technological offering is the definitive leader in the space.”

Apax Partners LLP has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of more than $65 billion.