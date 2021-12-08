APG buys Interwest

American Pacific Group has acquired Denver-based Interwest Distribution Company, a distributor of automotive and building films. No financial terms were disclosed. APG will merge Interwest with portfolio company Fellers Inc.

PRESS RELEASE

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (December 8, 2021) – American Pacific Group (“APG”), a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm announced today that it has acquired Interwest Distribution Company (“Interwest”), a leading distributor of automotive and building films. Interwest, will come together with Fellers, Inc. as an American Pacific Group portfolio company.

Interwest, a Denver-based company, is a leading regional distributor of films for automotive shops and commercial and residential buildings. Founded in 1982, Interwest has been a leading supplier of 3M-brand films to the western United States. Interwest distributes paint-protection film, car wraps, and window tint to its automotive customers and sun control, security, and decorative films to its building window installer customer base.

Hugh Bernardi Jr., Owner of Interwest, said, “We have been on a great growth trajectory for the past several years. We have been aware and impressed by Fellers for a long time and as the vinyl wrap and window film markets start to converge within the auto segment, we couldn’t imagine a better partner as we enter our next level of growth. We look forward to bringing our businesses together, working closely with APG, and building something great from which all of our vendors and customers can benefit.”

Fraser Preston, Managing Partner at APG, commented, “Both Fellers and Interwest are highly respected distributors in the industry. We saw a real opportunity to bring these two great companies together to create a unique platform that is well positioned in the marketplace. We were further energized when we saw the cultural fit and similar goal mindset among the respective management teams. We look forward to the road ahead and supporting the combined business with the resources it needs to achieve those mutual goals.”

About American Pacific Group

American Pacific Group is a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm with $450 million of capital under management that pursues control investment opportunities primarily in North America. It focuses on complex businesses and transactions across sectors. Together, with management teams, American Pacific Group drives sustainable growth in its portfolio companies through the “Q Process”, a proprietary and tested approach to value creation. For more information, please visit www.americanpacificgroup.com.

About Interwest Distribution Company

Interwest is a leading distributor for 3M-branded films, providing automotive and building films throughout the Western United States. For more information about Interwest, please visit www.interwestdc.com.