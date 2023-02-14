APG, Northstar-backed Fresche Solutions buys Silveredge Consulting

Silveredge will become a business unit of Fresche Solutions and will continue to operate under its existing name

Fresche Solutions has acquired Silveredge Consulting, an IT consulting services provider specializing in IBM i application support, ERP and homegrown application development and help desk services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Silveredge, headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, will become a business unit of Fresche and will continue to operate under its existing name.

Fresche Solutions is a Montreal-based provider of digital transformation and application modernization solutions. The company has offices in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and India. It will assume Silveredge’s office in Illinois.

This acquisition is part of Fresche’s strategy to further build on its position as a global provider of IT and IBM i (AS/400, iSeries) solutions and a leader in application services and IT managed service delivery.

“Silveredge is an exciting addition to the Fresche family and supports the continued goal of building out a comprehensive set of solutions tailored for our customers’ growing needs. We will continue to invest in new capabilities and expand the solution set both organically and through further acquisition.” said Fraser Preston, managing partner at APG, in a statement.

Fresche Solutions was acquired by American Pacific Group (APG) and Northstar Capital in 2020.

APG is a San Francisco-based private equity firm that pursues control investment opportunities in North America. It focuses on complex businesses and transactions across sectors with a particular focus on technology.

Northstar Capital is a Minneapolis-based maker of junior capital investments and equity co-investments in mid-market companies.