Apollo-backed Great Bay Renewables closes C$247m credit facility

Great Bay Renewables (GBR), a joint venture of Altius Renewable Royalties and Apollo Global Management, has closed a senior secured credit facility of C$247 million.

Based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, GBR makes royalty investments in the renewable energy sector.

Altius is a St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador-based provider of royalty capital to renewable power developers, operators and originators.

The financing includes a C$123.5 million initial term facility (ITF), a C$100 million delayed draw term facility and a C$23 million letter of credit facility (L/C), with the two term facilities qualifying for green loan eligibility.

MUFG Bank and Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking are coordinating lead arrangers, bookrunners, syndication agents and hedge providers with respect to the facilities.

This facility will enable us “to accelerate our growth trajectory in the renewable royalty sector while maintaining a competitive cost of capital,” said Frank Getman, CEO of GBR, in a statement. “This agreement represents another strong endorsement of our business model, and with over C$350 million of investment agreements signed to date, positive cash flow, and an approximate 15.0 GW portfolio of development stage royalties, we are well positioned to continue scaling our platform.”

The initial draw of C$123.5 million of the ITF will be used for closing costs and return of capital to the shareholders, Altius and Apollo. The joint owners plan to reinvest the debt proceeds back into GBR as future royalty investment opportunities arise.

The delayed draw term facility of C$100 million will be available in tranches for future royalty acquisitions. The C$23 million LC will accommodate debt service reserve requirements and for development stage renewable royalty investment support.

Apollo in 2020 invested $80 million in Great Bay Renewables, giving the firm a 50 percent stake.

Northleaf Capital Partners made a $52.5 million royalty investment in Great Bay Renewables in 2021.