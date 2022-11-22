Apollo collects $2.4bn for new credit fund Accord+

The fund primarily targets performing, dislocated, privately originated and asset-backed credit opportunities

Apollo Global Management has raised $2.4 billion for its new credit fund Accord+.

The fund primarily targets performing, dislocated, privately originated and asset-backed credit opportunities. Accord+’s limited partners include institutional and wealth management investors.

“Accord+ is designed to provide investors with an efficient, streamlined offering that harnesses the depth and breadth of expertise resident within Apollo’s credit platform. The fund builds upon our significant experience and established track record in managing our Accord strategy and other related mandates,” said Apollo Partners Chris Lahoud and Tristram Leach in a statement.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP represented Apollo in connection with the closing of the Apollo Accord+ Fund.

As of September 30, 2022, Apollo had approximately $523 billion of assets under management.