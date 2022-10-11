Apollo commits $500m to Haveli Investments

The partnership will focus on opportunities in the enterprise software and gaming sectors.

Apollo Global Management and Haveli Investments, a tech-focused private equity firm, have inked a strategic partnership to focus on opportunities across the enterprise software and gaming sectors. As part of the deal, Apollo has made a $500 million commitment to Haveli.

On the transaction, Brian Sheth, senior managing director and chief investment officer of Haveli Investments said in a statement, “Haveli is building a talented, diverse team that combines industry and operational know-how with growth investment expertise to partner with exciting companies and talented entrepreneurs in the technology industry. We chose to partner with Apollo, an industry leader and a highly complementary platform, to help accelerate our growth. We look forward to working with them to grow our business and generate success for all of our stakeholders.”

Haveli was formed in 2021 by Sheth. Based in Austin, Texas, Haveli seeks to invest in the highest quality companies in the technology sector with a focus on software, data, gaming, marketplaces and other digital businesses.

