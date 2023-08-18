Apollo completes take-private buyout of manufacturer Arconic

According to the terms of the deal, Arconic shareholders will receive $30 per share

Apollo has closed its previously announced take-private buyout of Pittsburgh-based Arconic Corporation, a provider of aluminum sheet, plate, and extrusions, as well as architectural products.

The transaction includes a minority investment from Irenic Capital Management.

According to the terms of the deal, Arconic shareholders will receive $30 per share.

With the closing of the deal, Arconic no longer trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

On the deal, Apollo Partners Gareth Turner and Itai Wallach said in a statement, “We are pleased to complete this acquisition and look forward to leveraging our extensive experience in the aluminum fabrication sector to support the entire Arconic team as a portfolio company of Apollo Funds. We believe Arconic’s world-class manufacturing capabilities, metallurgical expertise and talented team position it for continued momentum and success in this next chapter of the company’s evolution.”

Evercore Group L.L.C. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisors to Arconic, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal counsel to Arconic.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as co-lead financial advisors to Apollo. BMO Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and TD Securities also served as financial advisors to Apollo.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to the Apollo Funds.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Lowenstein Sandler LLP served as legal counsel to Irenic.

As of June 30, 2023, Apollo had approximately $617 billion of assets under management.

Irenic Capital Management was formed in 2021. The firm invests across the capital structure in unique special situation opportunities.