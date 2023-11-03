Apollo to buy aircraft services provider Modern Aviation; Tailwater and Ares sell Cureton

Good morning dealmakers, thank goodness it’s Friday.

The exit

Tailwater Capital and Ares Management have agreed to sell Cureton Front Range, a Denver-based midstream company, to Williams Field Services Group.

The deal is expected to close in December 2023, but sources told my colleague Michael Schoeck that the deal represents a slight premium of 5 to 5.5x Ebitda valuation for the company.

Tailwater and Ares initially invested in Cureton in 2017 to pursue an anchored greenfield midstream strategy in the DJ Basin in Colorado.

“Cureton has continued to strategically enhance its operations, create a capital-efficient business, and demonstrate unwavering dedication to its customers, communities, and people,” said David Cecere, a partner of Tailwater Capital in a statement.

Michael reported back in September that Cureton was gaining interest from strategic buyers.

Flying high

Yesterday Apollo announced that it is acquiring a majority stake in Modern Aviation, a fixed base operator (FBO) platform serving business and general aviation, as well as commercial, cargo and military aircraft at airports across North America. Tiger Infrastructure Partners, which currently owns Modern Aviation, and the company’s management team will each reinvest alongside Apollo.

Founded in 2018, Modern Aviation provides services for aircraft at airports, such as refueling, maintenance and repair, hangar rental and plane sales.

“Modern Aviation is known for its excellent client service and has built a strong infrastructure network with clear growth prospects across new and existing locations,” said Dave Cohen, partner at Apollo. “We look forward to leveraging our deep experience investing in infrastructure and aviation assets to help the company execute on its strategic plans.”

Across its platform, Apollo Funds and affiliated entities have deployed more than $12 billion into aviation industry investments. Examples include assets such as Atlas Air, Sun Country, Aeromexico, SAS, as well as investments from the firm’s owned aviation finance platforms, Merx Aviation and PK Airfinance.

Money, money, money

We have seen dozens of financial services deals coming to the market this year, as the sector responds to many changes in the overall economy, including higher interest rates, writes my colleague Iris Dorbian. With the changes have come vulnerabilities – think Silicon Valley Bank – but also opportunities, think lower mid-market and private debt. Private equity firms have been seizing the day, so to speak, and PE Hub has seen a lot of PE-backed deals in the financial services sector over the last six months.

From TPG, Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, Warburg and Centrebridge, GTCR, KKR and more, PE firms are picking up opportunities in this sector. Iris rounded up these six deals and here is one example:

In mid-October KKR caused buzz when the investing powerhouse said it would be snapping up a minority stake in Catalio Capital Management, a New York City-based investment firm focused on biomedical technology and healthcare companies.

At the closing, George Petrocheilos and R Jacob Vogelstein, co-founders and managing partners of Catalio, will continue to own a controlling stake in Catalio, while the day-to-day management and operation of the Catalio business will remain the same.

According to KKR Partner Ali Satvat, a co-head of the firm’s Americas healthcare and global head of healthcare strategic growth, KKR saw this transaction as a great way to shore up its burgeoning healthcare portfolio.

“The life sciences sector represents a growing market opportunity and has been an important area of focus for our healthcare growth strategy, which will be further accelerated through our partnership with Catalio,” said Satvat in a statement.

