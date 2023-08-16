Apollo’s impact investing co-head Marc Becker dies at 51

He began his career at Smith Barney

Becker served as chairman of Park Avenue Synagogue in Manhattan and TEAK, a program that helps low-income students achieve their potential

Becker was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School

Marc Becker, the co-head of impact investing at Apollo Global Management, has passed away. He was 51. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

On Becker’s passing, Apollo said in an internal announcement, “With his passing, we have lost a larger-than-life presence who made an indelible mark on Apollo. Marc’s legacy can be seen in everyone who he touched as a colleague, mentor, and friend. We will remember him as a dedicated and loyal class-act, who was gracious and generous to all, and helped create and enhance some of our most well-known Apollo traditions, such as the ski trip, top 10 lists, and many others.”

Becker joined Apollo in 1996. He began his career at Smith Barney where he worked as an analyst.

He was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. He also served as chairman of Park Avenue Synagogue in Manhattan. He also served as chairman to TEAK, a NYC- based program that helps talented students from low-income families achieve their potential.

Becker is survived by his wife, three children, mother, brother and sister.