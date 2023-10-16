Aquarian Holdings takes minority ownership stake in Obra Capital

With this deal, Aquarian is replacing Reverence Capital, which has been an investor since 2019.

Aquarian Holdings has acquired a minority ownership stake in Obra Capital, a specialized alternative asset management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

With this deal, Aquarian is replacing Reverence Capital, which has been an investor since 2019.

RedBird Capital will maintain its current ownership stake in Obra.

“Obra continues to present a compelling investment opportunity,” said Mike Zabik, head of financial services at RedBird Capital in a statement. “For the past few years, Obra has been diligently building its investment infrastructure, diversifying its product set and expanding its team to establish a strong foundation to capitalize on the growth of the industry. As we look towards this next chapter for Obra, we are happy to welcome Aquarian as our new strategic partner, bringing with them complementary services and synergies to help expand Obra’s current platform.”

Aquarian Holdings is a diversified holding company with interests in businesses including insurance, asset management, real estate, and technology.

Obra Capital Management, LLC’s estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was approximately $4.4 billion, as of August 31, 2023. Founded in 2009, Obra has offices in Texas, New York City and Vermont.

Founded in 2014, by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird Capital currently manages approximately $10 billion in assets.