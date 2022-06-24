Aquiline-backed PrimePay appoints Johnson as CEO

Most recently, Johnson was CEO of AbacusNext

PrimePay, a portfolio company of Aquiline Capital Partners, has named Scott Johnson as CEO. The appointment is effective immediately.

PrimePay is a national payroll, human capital management and benefit services company.

Most recently, Johnson was CEO of AbacusNext, a SaaS solutions provider to the accounting and legal technology industries. Prior to AbacusNext, Johnson was CEO of Zephyr, a provider of continuous testing software; and CEO of Social Solutions, a Vista Equity Partners-backed software solutions provider to nonprofits, coalitions and government agencies.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Lehigh University.

On his new appointment, Scott Johnson, CEO of PrimePay, said in a statement: “PrimePay is an incredible company with solutions that anticipate and meet the needs of businesses of all sizes in the human capital management space. I am excited to take on this role and look forward to working with the amazing PrimePay team to unlock the next chapter of growth for this company.”

Aquiline Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in New York and London. It invests in the financial services and technology sectors. According to Aquiline, it currently has $8.7 billion in assets under management.

PrimePay was founded in 1986.