Aquiline Capital-backed Relation buys Kane Insurance Agency

Relation Insurance Services, which is backed by backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, has acquired the assets of Salem, Illinois-based Kane Insurance Agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

Walnut Creek, California-based Relation is an insurance brokerage.

“We joined Relation knowing that this partnership would enable us to better serve our customers,” said Tom Kane, a principal of Kane Insurance in a statement. “Partnering with Relation will allow us to tap into great resources of specialized expertise and a broad network of carrier relationships to truly offer our customers the very best coverage.”

Tom Kane will continue running the day-to-day operations at Kane as part of the Relation acquisition.

Based in New York and London, Aquiline invests in the financial services and technology sectors.