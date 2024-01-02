Ara buys into renewable fuels infrastructure biz; Hamilton Lane’s Hartley Rogers sees lower deal activity

Morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here with the opening Wire of 2024.

I hope you all had a great break and are looking forward to the new year. Some private equity firms have raced straight out the blocks, including in the renewables sector – which sources tip to be a big investment opportunity this year.

Ara Partners has bought a majority stake in a logistics infrastructure developer for renewable fuels, for instance.

We also feature the latest in our outlook Q&A series with senior dealmakers, where Hamilton Lane executive co-chairman Hartley Rogers has a slightly more pessimistic view on when dealmaking will pick up compared to some of our other interviewees.

We then switch back to deal announcements, as Platinum Equity buys an organic milk producer via a corporate carveout – a technique tipped to be in vogue for dealmakers this year.

Green molecules

Ara Partners has acquired a majority stake in USD Clean Fuels, a Houston-based developer of logistics infrastructure in North America for the renewable fuels value chain.

USDCF has also acquired the West Colton Rail Terminal, a biofuels terminal in California, as part of the deal.

“We have high conviction that the green molecules economy – whether it’s renewable fuel feedstocks or biofuels – offers disproportionate opportunity for returns and impact,” said George Yong, a partner and co-head of infrastructure at Ara Partners, in a statement.

Plenty of people in private equity are betting on renewables to have a big year in 2024.

“I am particularly excited about the opportunity set for climate investing, especially after being at COP28,” Gabriel Caillaux, co-president, global head of climate and head of EMEA at General Atlantic, told Nina Lindholm on PE Hub Europe. “The number of resources – both financial and talent – needed to transform our global economy and capture this energy challenge is going to be large, creating more of an opportunity for the private sector and investors like General Atlantic to partner with innovative companies seeking to generate impact in the energy transition.”

Shakeout

While many of the outlook Q&As we’ve been running on PE Hub and PE Hub Europe have struck an optimistic note about dealmaking volumes in 2024, particularly due to the large buildup of dry powder and interest rates seemingly having peaked, the latest instalment has a more pessimistic outlook.

Hamilton Lane executive co-chairman Hartley Rogers told MK Flynn that macro factors mean we’re going to be stuck in a lower deal environment for some time yet. Here’s a snippet:

What will it take for deal activity to pick up again, and when might this happen?

We live in an uncertain time right now, and there are many elements causing this uncertainty: geopolitics, the US election, the US economy and the cost of funding the government are just a few. Elements of uncertainty don’t shut down deal activity, but they do give investors many more factors to consider when evaluating deals and generally push folks towards lower pricing than in an environment that is comfortable and predictable.

Stability and predictability are important for deal activity. We’re likely in for lower deal activity for another nine to 12 months because of this general instability. On the other hand, as time goes on, people will get used to the new normal in terms of pricing, and sellers will get comfortable with accepting values that are lower than what those businesses would have commanded years ago. So it’s really about getting used to the new normal.

What opportunities does a tough environment like this open up?

In a difficult fundraising environment like the one we’re in now, GPs have to look to non-traditional sources of funding. We expect to see a bit of a shakeout in the next 12-18 months. The market will separate into winners and losers, and the industry will divide itself into different segments – offering their own risk-reward profile rather than what’s traditionally been the private equity makeup. This next year or two will be interesting as there could well be an industry shakeout for the first time since the dot-com bubble exploded in 2000.

Here’s the full interview, including Rogers’ analysis of private equity’s performance versus public markets.

Dear dairy

Corporate carve-outs are one area that should provide ample dealmaking opportunities in 2024, PAI Partners managing partner Frédéric Stévenin told me a couple of weeks back over on PE Hub Europe – and we’ve seen some evidence of that already this year in the US.

Platinum Equity has agreed to acquire Horizon Organic, an organic milk producer headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, from global dairy giant Danone. The deal includes Wallaby, an Australian-style Greek yogurt brand.

“Horizon Organic is an iconic name in dairy that is well recognized and beloved by consumers,” said Platinum Equity co-president Louis Samson in a statement. “The brand has earned a reputation for quality and innovation that is unmatched in the industry.”

Platinum Equity’s portfolio includes Biscuit International, a European manufacturer of private-label sweet biscuits and wine producer Fantini Group Vini.

