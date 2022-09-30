Arbor-backed Red Collar Pet Foods sells dry kibble pet food manufacturing unit

The sold business includes Red Collar’s three dry kibble manufacturing plants located in Orangeburg, South Carolina, Clinton, Oklahoma and Washington Court House, Ohio.

Red Collar Pet Foods, which is backed by Arbor Investments, has sold its dry kibble pet food manufacturing business to the Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Additionally, earlier this month, Red Collar completed the sale of certain real estate assets located in San Bernardino, California to an unrelated third party. Gross proceeds of the transactions exceeded $775 million.

Post transaction, Red Collar will focus on continuing to operate and grow its treat manufacturing business out of Miami, Oklahoma and Joplin, Missouri. Red Collar’s treats business provides private label and co-manufacturing services for leading retailers and pet brand owners. Red Collar’s headquarters will remain in Franklin, Tennessee.

Arbor established Red Collar Pet Foods in December 2018 after acquiring the private label pet food and treats manufacturing business from Mars Petcare.

“We’re extremely proud of the transformation of Red Collar over the last three and half years,” said Arbor Senior Operating Partner Tim Fallon, in a statement. “Our team executed a highly complex carve-out from Mars, invested in new manufacturing capabilities and recruited a team of elite executives to support our vision and growth strategy. In addition to growing the legacy private label business, leadership expanded the Company’s presence into co-manufacturing for national pet food brands who trusted Red Collar to manufacture for them. The hard work and dedication of Red Collar associates to create such a high-quality dry manufacturing network attracted interest from several large consumer package goods companies in need of additional dry pet food capacity.”

The transferred manufacturing plants will be integrated into Colgate’s Hill’s Pet Nutrition business and global supply network to produce dry pet food for Hill’s Science Diet and Prescription Diet brands. The purchase agreement includes the transfer of the approximately 350 employees involved in the dry pet food operations.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Red Collar Pet Foods, and Centerview Partners LLC served as financial advisor to Red Collar Pet Foods and Arbor Investments on the transaction.

Arbor Investments is focused exclusively on acquiring premier companies in food, beverage and related industries. To date, the firm has acquired or invested in over 80 companies in North America.