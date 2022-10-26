Arbor Investments co-founder Campolo passes away

Prior to co-founding Arbor, Campolo started his career at Andersen Consulting

Arbor Investments targets companies in the food, beverage and related industries

To date, the firm has acquired or invested in over 80 companies in North America

Joseph P. Campolo, co-founder and retired vice chairman of Arbor Investments, has died. The cause was brain cancer. Campolo was 54 years old.

Prior to co-founding Arbor, Campolo started his career at Andersen Consulting then went into finance and commercial banking. A native of Pittsburgh, Campolo has an undergraduate degree from Villanova University and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh.

Commenting on his passing, Arbor co-founder and CEO Gregory J. Purcell said in a statement, “We are all heartbroken. Joe and I were extraordinarily lucky to participate in this fantastic private equity industry together for more than two decades having worked together at American National Bank and Trust Company of Chicago in our 20s. We traveled the country together running down food deals and enjoyed a phenomenal run as partners, and more importantly, as friends. As I reflect back, Arbor has evolved so much from the early days of Joe, me, and a fax machine when we started in 1999. Joe’s competitiveness will forever be his legacy, woven into the fabric of Arbor. He left his imprint not only on those who had the privilege to work alongside him, but also on the entrepreneurs, leaders and associates of so many food companies.”

Campolo is survived by his wife Angie and daughters Mia, Caroline and Claudia.

Founded in 1999 with offices in Chicago, New York and Palm Beach, Arbor Investments targets companies in the food, beverage and related industries. To date, the firm has acquired or invested in over 80 companies in North America.