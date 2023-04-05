ARC Financial invests in expansion of solar manufacturer Silfab

Silfab is the first energy transition investment of ARC Energy Fund 9

Ontario Power Generation Pension Plan and BDC Capital’s Cleantech Practice co-invested in the deal



The transaction’s proceeds will help Silfab expand its US solar production and supply chain footprint

ARC Financial Corp has invested in Silfab Solar, a Mississauga, Ontario-based photo-voltaic (PV) module manufacturing company. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

ARC invested through its ARC Energy Fund 9. In fact, Silfab is the vehicle’s first energy transition investment. Ontario Power Generation Pension Plan and BDC Capital’s Cleantech Practice co-invested in the deal.

Silfab leverages 40 years of solar experience and technologies to produce solar modules from facilities in the state of Washington and Toronto. Each facility features multiple automated, quality-certified production lines utilizing just-in-time manufacturing to deliver approved PV modules specifically designed for the North American market.

“ARC spent extensive effort evaluating the solar industry for long-term investment opportunities that support and drive the global energy transition. Silfab’s North American-based team, automated manufacturing knowledge, product development pipeline and dedicated customer focus align with ARC’s commitment to supporting high-quality businesses,” said Brian Boulanger, CEO of ARC, in a statement. “Based on current demand forecasts for PV solar, Silfab is ideally positioned for significant growth and this investment ensures the company is properly capitalized to execute on its plan.”

Based in Calgary, ARC is an energy-focused private equity firm. It has raised $6 billion across nine energy-focused funds since the launch of its business in 1997 and invested in more than 180 companies across the energy landscape.