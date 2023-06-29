ARC Financial invests in transport electrification specialist Gage Zero

Along with financial partners, Gage and Arc plan to deploy upwards of $300 million in equity to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions for fleet customers.

Gage Zero, an Austin, Texas-based company enabling the turnkey electrification of commercial transportation vehicles, has secured an investment led by ARC Financial Corp, a Canadian energy private equity firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Along with financial partners, Gage and ARC plan to deploy upwards of $300 million in equity to develop electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solutions for fleet customers.

Gage Zero is focused on reducing fleet operational costs along with harmful emissions from transportation. Its team, led by founder and CEO Zeina El-Azzi, has experience building utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage projects across the United States and around the world.

“ARC has a 30-year track record of supporting entrepreneurs in scaling high-growth businesses and our investment in Gage Zero reflects our confidence in the leadership team to execute on the large and exciting opportunity that we see in decarbonizing and electrifying transport,” said Brian Boulanger, CEO of ARC, in a statement. “There is a high degree of complexity to electrification and several other challenges with EV adoption, but with its depth of experience, Gage Zero is ideally suited to provide fleet operators an end-to-end solution in their transition journey.”

Based in Calgary, Alberta, ARC Financial has raised $6 billion across nine energy-focused funds since the launch of its business in 1997 and invested in more than 180 companies across the energy landscape.