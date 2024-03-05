ARC Financial pumps capital into StormFisher Hydrogen

The funding will be used to develop an existing pipeline of projects in the US and Canada

ARC Financial is an energy and sustainability private equity firm

StormFisher is ARC’s first investment from Energy Fund 10

ARC Financial Corp has invested $30 million in StormFisher Hydrogen, a Toronto and Houston-based low-carbon fuel facility development company.

StormFisher Hydrogen is developing several facilities capable of converting up to 300MW of renewable electricity from wind and solar into e-fuels.

“StormFisher represents our first investment from ARC Energy Fund 10 which is focused on the energy transition, highlighting our commitment to StormFisher Hydrogen,” said Brian Boulanger, CEO at ARC Financial.

The capital infusion from ARC will help accelerate the company’s developments to produce electrolysis-based fuels, including clean hydrogen, e-methane, e-methanol and green ammonia, according to a release.

Based in Calgary, ARC Financial is an energy and sustainability private equity firm. It has raised more than $6.3 billion across nine funds since the launch of its business in 1997 and invested in over 180 companies.