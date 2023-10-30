Arcadea Group acquires majority stake in Europe’s Becosoft

Becosoft is a Temse, Belgium-based provider of POS and ERP solutions for retailers and wholesalers.

Arcadea Group has made a majority investment in Becosoft, a Temse, Belgium-based provider of point-of-sale (POS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for retailers and wholesalers.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Becosoft’s product suite provides a robust front-end POS and back-end ERP solution for retail and wholesale customers, particularly those with complex inventories and supply chains, such as fashion retailers, fashion wholesalers and garden centers. The company has a presence in the Benelux region and supports pan-European operations for some of the world’s largest retail store operators.

Kristof De Coninck and Davy De Coninck, founders and managing directors of Becosoft, will continue in their roles and maintain a significant equity interest.

Arcadea’s investment will enhance Becosoft’s product portfolio and elevate its delivery and customer service capabilities.

Daniel Eisen, managing director at Arcadea, said in a statement: “Kristof and Davy have achieved remarkable success as bootstrapped founders. I am excited to partner with them to expand Becosoft’s reach across new geographies and industry segments.”

Based in Toronto, Arcadea Group is a private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led vertical software companies.