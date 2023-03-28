Archimed-backed Namsa bags Suazio

Suazio is a global marketing and research consultancy based in Antwerp, Belgium.

Namsa, backed by Archimed, has acquired Suazio, a global marketing and research consultancy focusing on new, commercial-stage projects in the medical device and in vitro diagnostics sectors.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Suazio is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. The firm has an office in Philadelphia in the US.

Namsa’s acquisition of Suazio is the seventh add-on for the company since Archimed’s investment in the firm. Four of Namas’s seven acquisitions were European-based companies.

Archimed acquired Namsa in September 2020.

“Like all of the add-ons we’ve engineered in partnership with Namsa, Suazio’s purchase will lead to an almost immediate expansion of both entities revenues and profits through cross-selling,” said André-Michel Ballester, managing partner at Archimed.

Namsa’s annual sales have increased two-fold to $340 million since its acquisition by Archimed, through sales and product expansion, margin improvement and acquisitions.

Christophe Van der Linden, founder and CEO at Suazio, has invested a major portion of his sale proceeds back into Namsa, according to a release.

Van der Linden, along with his management team, will continue to lead Suazio’s consultancy services.

The Gorski founding family, and current and former management contributed to funding the Suazio deal and will continue to own a substantial equity stake in Namsa, the release said.

Namsa, based in Toledo, Ohio, is a contract research organisation offering cost-saving, time-efficient outsourcing services for healthcare testing and clinical trials.

Archimed is an investment firm focused on healthcare industries. The firm manages €6 billion across its various funds. It is headquartered in Lyon, France.