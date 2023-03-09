ARCHIMED picks up consumer health firm WiQo

WiQo’s co-founder Rossana Castellana and her family have retained a 25% stake in the firm.

ARCHIMED has acquired WiQo, a European consumer health firm. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Rossana Castellana, co-founder of WiQo, and her family have retained a 25 percent stake in the firm.

Castellana will remain with WiQo, focusing on research and product development.

“We’ll help WiQo sustain rapid growth through the expansion of their clinically proven, safe and easy-to-apply products, organically and through a major acquisitions programme,” said Jean-Yves Desmottes, partner, and head of consumer health at ARCHIMED, in a statement.

WiQo’s adjusted sales have increased 35 percent annually in the last five years, the release stated.

ARCHIMED’s investment in WiQo is its fourth from its MED III fund, which closed on €650 million in July 2021.

The funding for the WIQo transaction was given by Banco BPM as agent bank and mandate lead arranger, and Crédit Agricole Italia as mandated lead arranger.

ARCHIMED is an investment firm focused on healthcare industries. The firm is based in Lyon, France.