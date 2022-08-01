ArcLight-backed Sequitur Renewables to acquire five operating wind farms

The portfolio sells power and renewable energy credits into the merchant PJM market

Sequitur Renewables, which is backed by ArcLight Capital Partners, has agreed to acquire five operating wind farms in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The seller was GlidePath. No financial terms were disclosed.

The portfolio sells power and renewable energy credits into the merchant PJM market.

Sequitur is also acquiring battery energy storage development opportunities adjunct to the portfolio from GlidePath.

“The Sequitur acquisition and BESS development opportunities leverage ArcLight’s core expertise in power generation, renewables and energy transition,” said Dan Revers, managing partner at ArcLight, in a statement.

Milbank served as legal counsel to ArcLight while McGuire Woods served as legal counsel to GlidePath.

ArcLight is focused on energy, infrastructure and energy transitions with a successful long-term track record. Founded in 2001, ArcLight has invested approximately $27 billion in 119 transactions, including over $11 billion of equity capital into the electrification segment, which includes power, transmission, renewable infrastructure and energy transition investments. ArcLight is based in Boston.