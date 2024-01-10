ArcLight forms Alpha Gen to manage its power infrastructure portfolio

The portfolio has nearly $2 billion in annual revenue.

ArcLight Capital Partners has formed AlphaGen to manage its power infrastructure portfolio.

“The creation of AlphaGen builds on ArcLight’s leading position as a proven and experienced power infrastructure investor,” said Dan Revers, managing partner of ArcLight in a statement. “We believe power infrastructure will play an increasingly critical and necessary long-term role as demand increases on the back of electrification, data center growth, and AI amongst other things. To help support this growth and create value, we have brought together an industry-leading team with a proven track record of strategic, operational, and commercial experience overseeing and operating power generation assets.”

The power infrastructure portfolio managed by AlphaGen includes low-cost, low-carbon strategically located assets that provide critical supply to key demand centers, including throughout the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Curt Morgan has been named CEO and chairman of AlphaGen, effective May 1, 2024. Previously, Morgan was CEO of Vistra. Currently, he is a senior advisor to ArcLight.

Mark Sudbey will serve as interim CEO until Morgan joins.

Founded in 2001, ArcLight invests in middle-market infrastructure.