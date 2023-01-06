ArcLight promotes Taylor to partner

Prior to joining ArcLight, Taylor was a vice president in the energy and natural resource group at FBR Capital Markets

ArcLight Capital Partners has promoted Lucius Taylor to partner.

Taylor joined ArcLight in 2007. Prior to joining ArcLight, Taylor was a vice president in the energy and natural resource group at FBR Capital Markets. Taylor earned an undergraduate degree in geology from Colorado College, a master’s degree in hydrogeology from the University of Nevada, and a MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

On the promotion, Managing Partner and Founder Dan Revers, said in a statement, “ArcLight continues to invest in the development of our people and team to support our growth and success. I am delighted to recognize the accomplishments of Lucius who has made many meaningful contributions to the firm over the years.”

Based in Boston, ArcLight is focused on energy, infrastructure and energy transition. Founded in 2001, ArcLight has invested approximately $27 billion in 122 transactions.