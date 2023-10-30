Arcline-backed Fairbanks Morse Defense acquires tech company American Fan

Fairbanks Morse Defense is a builder of naval power and propulsion systems.

Fairbanks Morse Defense, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has acquired Fairfield, Ohio-based American Fan, a provider of axial and centrifugal fan technology. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Now more than ever, Fairbanks Morse Defense remains committed to expanding our growing array of OEM equipment to ensure that our fleet is always mission-ready,” said FMD CEO George Whittier in a statement. “American Fan has a long track record of delivering high-quality products to the U.S. Navy, and its addition to our portfolio strengthens our ability to meet the continually evolving needs of our military and marine customers.”

American Fan’s products and services are currently specified in 30 U.S. Navy shipbuilding programs.

BofA Securities served as financial advisor to Arcline in connection with the transaction.

Based in Nashville, Arcline Investment Management targets technology-driven businesses operating in the defense, aerospace, industrial technology, life sciences, energy transition, and specialty materials sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 2018.