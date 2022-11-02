Arcline-backed MMT buys Confluent’s equipment manufacturing group

The acquired unit will be rebranded as Interface Catheter Solutions

Robbie Atkinson serves as CEO of MMT

Medical Manufacturing Technologies, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has acquired Confluent Medical Technologies’ equipment manufacturing group. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquired unit includes balloon forming equipment manufacturing as well as their testing and catheter manufacturing equipment capabilities. These will be rebranded as Interface Catheter Solutions.

“The acquisition of the renowned Interface Catheter Solutions equipment line is a strategic investment that expands our ability to meet the growing needs of our customers,” said Robbie Atkinson, CEO of MMT, in a statement. “Globally recognized as the benchmark balloon catheter equipment platform, the Interface brand, and its dedicated team further strengthen our end-to-end catheter equipment manufacturing portfolio.”

As part of the acquisition, MMT will continue manufacturing Interface solutions at the Laguna Niguel, California facility.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based MMT is a provider of medical device manufacturing solutions.

Based in San Francisco, Arcline invests in sectors that include defense, aerospace, industrial technology, life sciences, energy transition and specialty materials.