Arcline-backed Qnnect acquires manufacturer Hermetic Solutions Group

Qnnect, which is backed by Arcline Investment Management, has acquired Trevose, Pennsylvania-based Hermetic Solutions Group, a provider of highly engineered solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.
Hermetic Solutions Group was a portfolio company of Windjammer Capital Investors.
Qnnect is a producer of highly engineered electronic interconnect solutions for high-density and high-speed applications of leading original equipment manufacturers.
BlackArch and William Blair & Co. served as advisors to HSG.
Windjammer invests in niche manufacturing, value-added distribution, business services, healthcare & life sciences, and consumer & food companies.
Arcline targets the consumer, commercial products, infrastructure services, aerospace & defense, life sciences and industrial technology sectors.