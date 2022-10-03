Arcline-backed Qnnect buys manufacturer Connectronics

Qnnect is a producer of highly engineered electronic interconnect solutions for high-density and high-speed applications of leading original equipment manufacturers.

Connectronics was founded in 1985

Arcline has $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments

Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven industrial businesses

Qnnect, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has acquired Toledo, Ohio-based Connectronics Inc, a provider of RF connectors. No financial terms were disclosed.

Qnnect is a producer of highly engineered electronic interconnect solutions for high-density and high-speed applications of leading original equipment manufacturers.

Connectronics was founded in 1985.

“I am excited to welcome the Connectronics team to the Qnnect family,” said Kevin Perhamus, CEO of Qnnect. “The company has established a very strong reputation for high-quality and highly reliable RF connectors. With more than 35 years of RF connector design and application experience, Connectronics is a perfect extension to Qnnect’s growing portfolio of interconnect products.”

Arcline has $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven industrial businesses.