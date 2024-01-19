Arcline in $1.8bn take-private deal; plus 5 PE firms that think it’s time to tune up your car

Good morning dealmakers, thank goodness it’s Friday.

Engineered products

Arcline Investment Management has agreed to acquire Kaman Corp., a publicly-traded manufacturer of products for the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets, in a transaction with an enterprise value of $1.8 billion.

Founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles Kaman, the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, wheels, brakes and related hydraulic components for helicopters, fixed-wing and UAV aircraft; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation.

“Kaman has long been a trusted solutions provider of engineered components and subsystems to mission-critical markets, and we believe the company is in a strong position to grow and benefit from attractive tailwinds,” said Arcline in a statement.

Preclinical and clinical development services

Iuvo BioScience, a Rochester, New York-based provider of preclinical and clinical development services, laboratory services, and scientific consulting services, has acquired Promedica International, a Costa Mesa, California-based specialty ophthalmology-focused clinical CRO.

Boston and Amsterdam-based Ampersand Capital Partners is backing the combined business.

As part of the transaction, Iuvo has named Shannon Stoddard as president, clinical research.

On the deal, Ben Burton, president and CEO of Iuvo, said in a statement, “I have known Shannon and the PMI team for several years, and have great respect for their expertise and industry-leading position in the marketplace. Shannon’s employee-centric and Sponsor-dedicated approach is a perfect strategic and cultural fit with the Iuvo team.”

Car talk

As the cost of new cars has risen in recent years, it should come as no surprise that private equity firms would acquire companies providing aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) components to the automotive market, writes my colleague Michael Schoeck.

According to PwC’s recent Automotive: US Deals 2024 outlook, with stronger headwinds to obtaining financing, automotive companies may be forced to consider divesting non-core parts of their portfolio to shore up liquidity, while many companies could explore a sale outright. Meanwhile, parts suppliers within the sector facing liquidity concerns could create additional M&A opportunities, it said.

The year started out with a flurry of automotive deals. Brookfield, CenterGate, Monomoy, MPE and O2 all announced January deals in auto parts, repair and maintenance.

Michael rounded up the deals here.

Here’s one that was announced just yesterday:

CenterGate Capital, a lower mid-market sponsor based in Austin, Texas, has made an investment in TransGo.

Formed in 1959 and based in El Monte, California, TransGo is a designer and manufacturer of replacement valve body repair kits and products for automatic transmissions. The company serves aftermarket retail, transmission parts distributors and remanufacturers across North America.

We expect more of these deals to come. Investment bank Capstone Partners pointed out in its October 2023 Automotive Aftermarket Sector Update that higher borrowing costs and vehicle prices were some of the factors forcing drivers to keep old cars on the road. Older cars have inherently led to greater demand for nondiscretionary aftermarket replacement parts and services.

