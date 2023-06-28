Arcline makes bid to acquire industrial valve maker CIRCOR for $57 per share

Arcline's bid surpasses KKR's offer to acquire CIRCOR for $51 per share.

Arcline Investment Management has made a proposal to acquire Burlington, Massachusetts-based CIRCOR International, an industrial valve manufacturer, in a take-private deal for $57 per share.

Arcline’s bid surpasses KKR’s offer to acquire CIRCOR for $51 per share.

According to the news release announcing Arcline’s proposal, the bid “will expire automatically” if the CIRCOR board does not declare it to be a “superior proposal” versus KKR’s bid no later than June 29, 2023 at 8 pm ET.

BMO Capital Markets Corp. is serving as financial advisor to Arcline in connection with the offer while Bass, Berry & Sims PLC is serving as legal advisor.

Based in San Francisco, Arcline was established in September 2018. The firm has $8.9 billion of cumulative capital commitments.