Ardenton sells majority interest in Leone Fence to Assa Abloy

Ardenton Capital Corp has sold its majority interest in Leone Fence, a Mississauga, Ontario-based manufacturer, distributor and installer of fencing products for commercial and residential applications.

The buyer was Assa Abloy Group, a Swedish provider of access solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1975, Leone Fence operates with three business units: Iron Eagle, Shield Fence and Leone Fence. The company, which has 55 employees, generated about C$39 million of sales in 2022.

The acquisition is expected to enhance Assa Abloy’s product offering and market reach in Canada, according to a statement.

Ardenton has backed Leone Fence since 2017. The firm said the investment has yielded “a significant return.”

Kyle Makofka, CEO of Ardenton, said, “Our partnership with Leone Fence has been a journey. At the end of the day, we are pleased with the company’s growth and believe that this is the right time for us exit the business.”

Based in Vancouver, Ardenton Capital Corp is a private equity firm with majority ownership stakes in companies in Canada, the US and the United Kingdom.